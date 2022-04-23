8300RugbyPlace.com

Welcome to this modern architectural with glass, steel and concrete at the top edge of a canyon on a cul-de-sac street in the Hollywood Hills, designed by the multi-award-winning architect Steven Ehrlich AIA. This one-of-a-kind home features panoramic views, ranging from the Hollywood Hills sign to Downtown LA (DTLA), Santa Monica Bay and Catalina Island. Enter through a gated and private courtyard with a spacious sitting area, stylish water feature and contemporary fire pit. This home boasts massive floor-to-ceiling windows and features double-height ceilings with seamless indoor and outdoor spaces, connected by retractable glass walls, perfect for entertaining.

Location: 8300 Rugby Place, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 2003

Living area: 3,288 sq. ft. (7,603 lot), 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: New GAF roof with 20-year warranty; privacy eucalyptus trees planted on hillside; automated watering system for plants; updated decking surface on all balconies; 4K night vision surveillance security system; local backup and broadcast; new generator, AC, water heater, hot tub

Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage

Dean Mandile

818.321.6902

dean.mandile@sothebys.realty

www.deanmandile.com

DRE#: 1970094