813 Palms Blvd.

Private, gated and green architectural masterpiece on a huge corner lot close to Abbot Kinney and the beach in one of Venice’s most sought-after neighborhoods (Milwood). An urban oasis with striking exteriors and an industrial warehouse feel, featuring sun-drenched interiors, an open floor plan and vibrant layers of color that evoke the purest sense of joy. Walls of glass open to several distinct outdoor experiences on all four sides for large-scale entertaining and plenty of room for a pool. Other amenities include a sunken courtyard, fireplace, two roof decks with views and ocean breezes, as well as the world’s first residential commission by renown, anonymous French street artist, Invader.

Location: 813 Palms Boulevard, Venice 90291

Asking price: $8,250,000

Living area: 3,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Striking main suite on the 2nd level; the 1st level features a high-functioning kitchen opening to the living spaces, plus 2 large guest bedrooms; across the courtyard is a 2-car garage & guest studio w/ great scale, perfect for home office or high-income rental opp

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Zach Goldsmith

310.908.6860

zach@hiltonhyland.com

www.813palms.com

DRE#: 01454329