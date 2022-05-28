Hancock Park Adjacent, Old-Hollywood Tudor

Artfully redone to keep the original charm and character but enhanced with modern touches. The inviting gated and hedged front yard leads to the picturesque entrance. The living room has high-pitched, wood-beam ceilings and wood floors throughout the house. The living room also features a fire element and French doors out to the front yard, complete with pavers under a mature tree. Skylights throughout the home provide lots of natural light. The family room has hardwood floors and an entrance to the backyard. The backyard is a serene courtyard with a fire pit, which is surrounded by eight-foot perimeter walls, adding extra privacy.

Location: 723 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles 90038

Asking price: $1,800,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 2,115 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 723Citrus.com; recently remodeled; chef’s kitchen; wood floors; high ceilings; private outdoor space; open Sunday 2-5 pm; open Tuesday 11-2 pm

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Jory Burton & Heather Shorr

310.766.5679

jory.burton@sothebys.realty

www.joryburton.com

DRE#: Jory #01201321, Heather #2001952