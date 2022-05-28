Hancock Park Adjacent, Old-Hollywood Tudor
Artfully redone to keep the original charm and character but enhanced with modern touches. The inviting gated and hedged front yard leads to the picturesque entrance. The living room has high-pitched, wood-beam ceilings and wood floors throughout the house. The living room also features a fire element and French doors out to the front yard, complete with pavers under a mature tree. Skylights throughout the home provide lots of natural light. The family room has hardwood floors and an entrance to the backyard. The backyard is a serene courtyard with a fire pit, which is surrounded by eight-foot perimeter walls, adding extra privacy.
Location: 723 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles 90038
Asking price: $1,800,000
Year built: 1923
Living area: 2,115 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: 723Citrus.com; recently remodeled; chef’s kitchen; wood floors; high ceilings; private outdoor space; open Sunday 2-5 pm; open Tuesday 11-2 pm
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills
Jory Burton & Heather Shorr
310.766.5679
jory.burton@sothebys.realty
www.joryburton.com
DRE#: Jory #01201321, Heather #2001952