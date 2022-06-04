Modern Condo in MDR Arts District

Newer, modern, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of Marina Del Rey! This upgraded residence boasts an open floorplan with high ceilings throughout and a private terrace. The beautiful chef’s kitchen has an oversized island, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious primary suite has a large closet and a beautiful ensuite bath with a double vanity. The bedrooms are completely separate to allow you privacy. The beautiful hall bathroom features a floor-to-ceiling glass shower. Hardwood-style floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, abundant storage and wooden shutters complete this home. Two parking spaces are included.

Open Saturday 6/4 and Sunday 6/5, 1-4 pm

Location: 4140 Glencoe Ave. #404, Marina Del Rey 90292

Asking price: $1,049,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 1,138 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: X67 Loft Residences has a concierge, FOB access, coffee bar, gym, guest parking, dog run, sky deck/lounge, heated pool, state-of-the-art recreation and media room, BBQ area and EV charging stations on site; DIRECTV cable and BAI internet are included in the monthly HOA dues

Contact: Compass

Sara Deskins

310.467.9927

sara.deskins@gmail.com

www.saradeskins.com

DRE#: 01813765