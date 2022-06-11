Pool Villa: West Hollywood

A Hollywood Regency “Jewel Box” in the heart of West Hollywood, this three-bedroom and four-bathroom new-construction home @2021 is a stunning example of old Hollywood glamour with the luxury of all-new systems and finishes. The elegant interior includes a walnut-paneled library, step-down living salon, Italian porcelain, and reclaimed wood floors. Celebrating the indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a Greek key lap pool, greenery, and potted orange trees, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind residence that offers the elegance of a grand estate, the turnkey features of newer construction, and a 93 Walk-Score location!

Visit: HollywoodRegencyVilla.com

Location: 8940 Dicks Street, West Hollywood 90069

Asking price: $3,195,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 1,988 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: An amazing Norma Triangle location where Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet; gated behind privacy hedges; turnkey elegant interiors; multiple outdoor spaces, verandas, decks, balconies and a heated lap pool

Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage

Andrea Alberts

917.495.3800

Andrea.Alberts@sothebys.realty

www.andreaalberts.com

DRE#: 1741898