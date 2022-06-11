Stunning Malibu Oceanfront Retreat

Ocean and whitewater views from Catalina to the Channel Islands at this oceanfront Malibu retreat! Escape city life to this double-gated, hi-tech, custom interior-designed home on Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs. The ocean view patio area includes a pool/spa, built-in barbecue/bar, dining and lounging areas, and a large fire pit with bench seating. Enjoy direct beach access to a sandy cove and private beach area. The state-of-the-art home features walls of disappearing glass, European wood flooring, Brazilian back-lit marble walls, humidor, wine closet, chef’s kitchen, and media room. Two oceanfront bedroom suites and a third guest suite provide spacious sleeping quarters. Summer lease also available: $100,000/month

Location: 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $18,000,000

Year built: 2012

Living area: 3,492 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Double-gated for privacy; lush landscaping; light-filled, indoor/outdoor floor plan; three luxurious bedrooms; media room; state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen; pool/spa patio area with builtin barbecue/bar; large firepit with circular bench seating; direct access to private beach area

Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty

Susan Monus

310.589.2477

susan@susanmonus.com

www.susanmonus.com

DRE#: 00827409