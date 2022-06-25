First Move-Ins Happening Now

Brasada Estates, a magnificent enclave of luxury homes nestled atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains in San Dimas, has announced a significant milestone: its first official closings and move-ins. This esteemed community of 65 exquisite residences by distinguished luxury homebuilder Grandway Residential has garnered strong demand. The next phase of Brasada Estates residences is now available for sale. Prospective buyers are invited to tour the beautiful model homes and discover the available customization options to create their perfect home. Visit BrasadaEstates.com; call (833) BRASADA; follow on social media @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From the low $3,000,000s

Year built: 2022

Living area: 4,476-6,156 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4.5-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Luxury 1- and 2-story residences; 4 to 6 bedrooms; 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms; 3-car garages; gated community; every home includes a downstairs master suite; personalization options are available: second kitchens, extended rooms, study/office, pool bath, wine storage & more

Contact: Grandway Residential

Gerri Wulff

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.brasadaestates.com

DRE#: 01202569