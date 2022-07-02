4411 Noeline Ave.
The Sherman Residence, designed by famed architect Peter Tolkin, sits on 3.26 acres south of Ventura Blvd. The house is made up of a series of board-formed concrete and wood and glass pavilions, connected by gallery spaces that together define a central courtyard. The indigenous trees and working plants, which consist of sycamores, orange, avocado, and palm trees as well as succulents, can be seen from every room. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this exceptional estate.
Location: 4411 Noeline Avenue, Encino, 91436
Asking price: $18,000,000
Year built: 2001
Living area: 7,605 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Multiple structures including the main residence, guest house, gym and offices intentionally placed in this enchanting setting for privacy and views; an oversized north-south tennis court with a viewing deck is tucked atop the property
Contact: Hilton & Hyland, Coldwell Banker
Michael LaMontagna
310.925.9826
michael.lamontagna@gmail.com
www.4411noelineave.com
DRE#: 01407095
Alexis LaMontagna
310.280.8080
alexislamontagna@gmail.com
DRE#: 01400539
Jade Mills
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
DRE#: 00526877