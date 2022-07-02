La Viña Gated Community
Incredible value in the gated community of La Viña! This modern floor plan entertains perfectly, from the formal rooms and cozy family room to the private backyard with a stunning fireplace and built-in BBQ. Enjoy your front row seats to the California sunsets with a west-facing balcony view of the Verdugo Hills. The unique three-car garage allows for parking and ample storage. Enjoy everything the La Viña community has to offer, including a community playground, pool, walking paths, guard, on-site HOA manager, and access to an extensive network of hiking trails in the Angeles National Forest. Minutes to Old Pasadena and 15 miles to downtown Los Angeles. Open: Sun., July 10, 2-4 p.m.
Location: 3671 Giddings Ranch Road, Altadena 91001
Asking price: $1,649,000
Year built: 1998
Living area: 2,495 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Stunning views; private entertainer’s oasis backyard; unique 3-car garage; HOA dues $415/month
Contact: Compass
Megan Spargo-Ferrell
626.390.3831
megan.ferrell@compass.com
DRE#: 01705291