La Viña Gated Community

Incredible value in the gated community of La Viña! This modern floor plan entertains perfectly, from the formal rooms and cozy family room to the private backyard with a stunning fireplace and built-in BBQ. Enjoy your front row seats to the California sunsets with a west-facing balcony view of the Verdugo Hills. The unique three-car garage allows for parking and ample storage. Enjoy everything the La Viña community has to offer, including a community playground, pool, walking paths, guard, on-site HOA manager, and access to an extensive network of hiking trails in the Angeles National Forest. Minutes to Old Pasadena and 15 miles to downtown Los Angeles. Open: Sun., July 10, 2-4 p.m.

Location: 3671 Giddings Ranch Road, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $1,649,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 2,495 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Stunning views; private entertainer’s oasis backyard; unique 3-car garage; HOA dues $415/month

Contact: Compass

Megan Spargo-Ferrell

626.390.3831

megan.ferrell@compass.com

DRE#: 01705291