352SOakhurst.com

This classic 1920s Beverly Hills Spanish is located on the exclusive and highly desirable, tree-lined Oakhurst Drive. The single-story home is light and bright with great spaces – featuring original and timeless character elements blended with modern amenities – presenting a spectacular opportunity to move right in or modify to taste. Amenities include stunning living and dining rooms with vaulted beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, old-world Spanish-style archways, and French doors leading to a serene and romantic front patio.

Location: 352 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills 90212

Asking price: $2,499,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 1,981 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Features: Vaulted, beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; Spanish-style archways; French doors; large, open kitchen; tranquil and private backyard oasis; 2-car garage

