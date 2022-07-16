Sensational Studio City Mid-Century
This designer-owned, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Studio City Hills Mid-Century home features a saltwater pool, mountain views, and break-taking sunsets. The simple, yet elegant custom finishes and efficient floor plan create generous public rooms and intimate at-home spaces, all situated on a flat, wide cul-de-sac street.
Location: 3115 Dona Marta Drive, Studio City 91604
Asking price: $2,925,000
Year built: 1964
Living area: 2,557 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Built 1964; Tesla solar; Housepure whole-house water system; saltwater pool; outdoor kitchen; electric car ready; stained and polished concrete floors; fine wood and stainless steel accents; oversized two-car garage and front motor court
