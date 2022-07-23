VIP unit at the EVO, one of the most desirable buildings in DTLA’s South Park. This unit stands apart with two fully private, enclosed bedrooms, custom upgrades, walls of glass and two-car parking. A sizable terrace offers rare outdoor living space with unobstructed city views at sunset.

Location: 1155 S. Grand Ave., Unit 412, Los Angeles 90015

Asking price: $995,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 1,450 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Rooftop gym; lounge; swimmer’s pool; grill areas & more

Contact: Compass

Imraan Ali

323.547.0330

imraan@compass.com

www.TheEastside.co

DRE#: 01391639