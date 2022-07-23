VIP Unit at The EVO
VIP unit at the EVO, one of the most desirable buildings in DTLA’s South Park. This unit stands apart with two fully private, enclosed bedrooms, custom upgrades, walls of glass and two-car parking. A sizable terrace offers rare outdoor living space with unobstructed city views at sunset.
Location: 1155 S. Grand Ave., Unit 412, Los Angeles 90015
Asking price: $995,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 1,450 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Rooftop gym; lounge; swimmer’s pool; grill areas & more
Contact: Compass
Imraan Ali
323.547.0330
imraan@compass.com
www.TheEastside.co
DRE#: 01391639