Elegant French-Inspired In 90210

Maison 613 sets a new standard of elegance, beauty, and sophistication in the residential landscape of Beverly Hills. Sited on one of the deepest lots – over 350 feet deep and 90 feet wide in the “Golden Flats,” it offers approximately 21,000+ square feet of lavish detail and amenities including seven bedroom suites, a master suite with outdoor spa plus dual baths and closets. The property includes two family rooms, a breathtaking kitchen, paneled library, state-of-art theater, indoor basketball court, beauty salon, AMF 2-lane bowling alley, gym, guest house, resort-size swimming pool and spa, elevator, the most advanced, orchestrated lighting and Lifesource water treatment throughout.

Location: 613 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $29,995,000

Year Built: 2016

Living Area: 20,829 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms

Features: Extra-large lot; elevator to all three levels; two maid’s rooms; hair salon; wine room; massive home theater; indoor basketball court; two full baths in the master suite; heated bathroom floors; gym bath with sauna; steam shower; all electric toilets; bowling alley; massive pool/spa

Contact: Compass

John Thomas Yarborough

310.882.9220

propertysearchla@gmail.com

www.compass.com

www.613canondrive.com

DRE#: 01433373