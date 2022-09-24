Sun-Drenched Sophistication with Privacy & Ocean Views

This beach estate with epic ocean views, abundant privacy and oversized spaces is a true entertainer’s dream. The versatility of this home is endless. One can captivate guests with a VIP gala or relax and enjoy the simple pleasures in the serene beach atmosphere – play pool, watch movies in the outdoor “basement” area or soak up the sun on one of the oversized decks (upper deck over 750 SF and mid deck over 525 SF). The ocean views jump out at you from all angles throughout the three main living levels, especially the picturesque Palos Verdes Peninsula and Catalina Island to Santa Cruz Island ocean view.

Location: 200 South Poinsettia Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $7,700,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 5,061 sq ft (over 1,275 of outdoor living), 6 bds, 6 bths

Features: Completely remodeled by current owners from 2015-2016; white marble throughout primary bath; large soaking tub; steam shower; dry sauna; 4-car garage; work room; private turf backyard; wine storage room; covered outdoor living space and roof deck

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

lauren@laurenforbes.com

www.laurenforbesgroup.com

DRE#: 01295248