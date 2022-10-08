Gorgeous New Construction

Discreetly located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this sun-swept Modern Farmhouse is the epitome of design and style on an expansive 18,295-square-foot flat estate size lot. This smart home features luxurious interior details, like wide plank oak flooring with gold inlays and bespoke cabinetry that are framed by sliding glass doors that open to a sweeping backyard with a pool, guest house, gym and sport court. The primary suite is an at-home spa with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and fireplace. This is a rare Tarzana gem.

Location: 19532 Shirley Court, Tarzana 91356

Asking price: $4,995,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 6,221 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 10/8, and Sunday, 10/9, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Andre Warren

310.429.9600

andre.warren@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 02053004