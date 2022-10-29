Gated Community of La Viña

Welcome home to La Viña! With close access to the Rose Bowl, Old Pasadena, major freeways, and DTLA, this spacious home is 4,773 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The large gourmet kitchen is open to the family room with a cozy breakfast nook and double-sided fireplace. The primary suite spans the second story with gorgeous city light views. Plenty of rooms for home offices or a home gym. The upstairs loft is great for entertaining or movie night. The backyard features two patios and an oversized saltwater spa. Offered at $2,398,000.

Location: 632 Coate Court, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $2,398,000

Year built: 2002

Living area: 4,773 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: The La Viña community features a community playground, pool, walking paths through meditative oak tree groves, a guard at the front gate and access to an extensive network of hiking trails in the Angeles National Forest.

Contact: Compass

Megan Spargo-Ferrell

626.390.3831

megan.ferrell@compass.com

www.compass.com/agents/megan-spargo-ferrell

DRE#: 01705291