1211 Stradella Rd.
Behind verdant vine-adorned walls, private gates lead into an oversized stone motor court that opens to this exquisite French Normandy home. Nestled on nearly 1.5 pristine rolling acres, this sanctuary estate with sensational views effortlessly offers Montecito chic living with Bel-Air contemporary sophistication. This magical setting with a swimming pool, spa, N/S tennis court and views offers the finest in Bel-Air living. www.1211Stradella.com
Location: 1211 Stradella Road, Bel-Air 90077
Asking price: $23,500,000
Year built: 1997
Living area: 10,427 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: The over 10,000 square feet of luxurious interiors are exquisitely showcased throughout the home’s fine finishes and materials, grand scale, soaring ceilings and expertly conceived blending of indoor-outdoor living
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Linda May, DRE#: 00475038
310.623.3650
linda@lindamay.com
www.lindamay.com
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
Steve Frankel, DRE#: 01195571
Coldwell Banker Realty
310.508.5008
homes@stevefrankel.com