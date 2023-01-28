Dream Development Site in Heart of Bel Air

A modern concept by Architect William Hefner, 788 Tortuoso Way is a majestic three-acre site, surrounded by homes in excess of $150M in the heart of Bel Air’s prime estate section. A proposed compound of 17,000 or 23,000 sq ft. A long private driveway, accessed directly across from the famed Hotel Bel Air, leads to an elevated, private estate above. Major views from the ocean to Westwood. Room for a tennis court, guest house and acres of grass. Beyond special in every way.

Location: 788 Tortuoso Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $33,000,000

Living area: 2.966-acre site

Features: City views; ocean views; mountain views; nearly 3 acres

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Barry Watts, DRE#: 02144388

310.613.3546

barry.watts@me.com

Hilton & Hyland