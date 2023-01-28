Open: Saturday & Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Elegantly renovated and offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a pebble-bottom pool and utmost privacy, ideally located in lower BHPO, minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel. The gourmet kitchen with all its built-ins and breakfast room with wrap-around bench seating is perfect for family gatherings or homework. The generous primary suite includes ample closet spaces and a beautifully styled bathroom, plus direct access to the covered terrace, yard and pool. Two additional guest bedrooms share a bathroom suite. A fourth bedroom located adjacent to the kitchen and laundry room and a third bathroom complete this floor plan.

Location: 1268 Beverly View Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 2,688 sq ft, 9,953 sqft lot, 4 beds, 3 baths

Features: French oak hardwood floors; custom built-ins; Sonos sound system and Lutron lighting system throughout; built-in bar with wine fridge; gated circular driveway; EV charger and power backup generator complete this rare and extraordinary offering; part of Warner school district

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sam Plouchart

310.752.3133

sam@samplouchart.com

www.samplouchart.com

DRE#: 01921196