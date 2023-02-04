The Holstein House

The elegant and timeless Holstein House has been featured in Architectural Digest and was designed by renowned Los Angeles architect George M. Holstein for his family. Award-winning landscape architect Dudley Trudgetttook full advantage of the large, nearly three-quarters-of-an-acre wooded site to create a soft, forested setting for the classic pool and gardens. Naturally bright and private, this La Mesa Drive corner property meets you with the grandeur of a flowering great lawn opposite a breezy, full-facade Spanish balcony to reveal French, Spanish and English architectural influences throughout.

Location: 2406 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $10,945,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 4,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: A detached guest house by the pool and gardens provides a serene and private retreat for family and friends in this iconic Monterey Colonial Revival home

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeremiah Eden, Anton Smirnov

310.980.0261

JeremiahEden@gmail.com

www.agentinla.com

DRE#: 1992220