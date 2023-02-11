Open House: Sat, 2/11, 1-3 p.m.

This meticulous, art-filled gem sits off the street with a large gated front yard and an entertaining pool, outdoor living area and more yard in the rear. The classic entry welcomes you to what feels like a brand new home as the current owners have completely upgraded both inside and out with the highest end designer finishes and fixtures. The curb appeal was enhanced with a beautiful stone facade, new windows and doors as well as mature landscaping surrounding the edge-to-edge turf. Once inside, the first floor offers coffered ceilings and stunning wood floors. Custom ironwork adds to the elegance and contemporary style perfectly blended throughout.

Location: 321 North Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $11,500,000

Year built: 2005

Living area: 6,713 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: New kitchen; wine cellar; gym; remodeled bathrooms with custom finishes; custom iron staircase and handrail; home surround sound; new surface mount lighting throughout; new windows and doors; indoor doggie house; wet bar; pool; new landscaping

