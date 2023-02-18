Panoramic Pacific Views in Malibu
Through the doors of this brand-new, contemporary estate is a world of luxurious living with panoramic views of the Pacific. Located in the desirable and private Winding Way area on approximately 1.9 acres, this home exemplifies the indoor/outdoor Malibu lifestyle. The living area, dining area and kitchen provide generous entertaining spaces, opening to the expanse of lawns, gardens, pool, spa and the trellis-covered, outdoor living area with fire pits. The first floor of the home offers two guest suites with en-suite bathrooms, a gym/office that looks out onto the beautifully landscaped yard, and a bar area that’s perfect for entertaining.
Location: 5811 Murphy Way, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $12,495,000
Year built: 1999
Living area: 6,346 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: The upstairs hallway has large windows framing Escondido falls and the beautiful adjacent mountains and canyons; the spacious master suite includes two separate bathrooms and two massive closets, a fireplace and a balcony with sweeping ocean views; two additional en-suite bedrooms
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Cooper Mount
310.351.9002
cmount@carolwoodre.com
www.coopermountestates.com
DRE#: 01956287