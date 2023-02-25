Architect Thornton M. Abell’s 1957 Mid- Century open-air concept is quintessential Post and Beam architecture. Located in the tranquility of Rivas Canyon on an approximate acre and set behind gates for enhanced privacy, the owner contracted designer Stacy Jacobson and Bret Thoeny of BOTO DesignArchitects to expand the home with a seamless addition that pays tribute to the integrity of Abell’s original design. Folding walls of floor-to-ceiling windows create optimal Southern Californian, indoor/ outdoor living. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight, outfitted by German design group, Bulthaup. Each of the four en-suite bedrooms are comfortable and tastefully appointed.

Location: 946 Rivas Canyon Rd., Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $12,900,000

Year Built: 1957

Living Area: 6,023 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The residence offers a full gym, private screening room and an additional office that also serves as an intimate and cozy sitting The Details area to relax and unwind.

Contact: Nick Segal

Carolwood Estates

310.623.3600 nsegal@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01013548

Jane Dorian

310.922.6464 jane@theadvisoryre.com

DRE#: 01320230

