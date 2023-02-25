Open House Sunday, 2/26 (2-4 p.m.)

Nestled on a coveted south-facing corner lot along the Manhattan Beach Strand north of the pier, this custom-built Cape Cod home exudes sophistication and brilliance. A stone’s throw from the sand, yet crafted for complete privacy, it strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and grand-scale entertaining. Spanning approximately 3,949 square feet, the interior is suffused with natural light from an abundance of large south and west-facing windows. Expansive outdoor decks on each level offer coveted and usable space for al fresco living.

Location: 3000 The Strand, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $13,499,000

Year Built: 1996

Living Area: 3,949 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Multiple outdoor living spaces, wet bar, 20+ Foot ceilings in living room, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, built in BBQ, outdoor speakers, six-person sauna, wine room, indoor/ outdoor spa, office/den, his and hers bathrooms and closets, five-car garage and three car parking outside

