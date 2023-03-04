Brand-New, Modern Masterpiece in Santa Monica
A brand-new, modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of impressive materials delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel, designed and built by the renowned Kevin McCauley, is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art. The home is crafted for indoor/outdoor living and is ideally situated a short stroll to Montana Ave’s shops, restaurants, and the glistening Pacific Ocean.
Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, 90402
Asking Price: $12,499,000
Year Built: 2022
Living Area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Gated entry; lush yard; exposed board-formed concrete and French limestone walls; white oak cabinets and floors; Miele appliances; resort-like pool; hot tub; elevator; rooftop deck; spa-like primary bath; rec room; theatre; gym; detached guest house w/separate entry
Contact:
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
Hilton & Hyland
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com
Hilton & Hyland
Elena Fedorova, DRE#: 02154828
424.542.4173 / elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com
Coldwell Banker Realty