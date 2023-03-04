Brand-New, Modern Masterpiece in Santa Monica

A brand-new, modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of impressive materials delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel, designed and built by the renowned Kevin McCauley, is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art. The home is crafted for indoor/outdoor living and is ideally situated a short stroll to Montana Ave’s shops, restaurants, and the glistening Pacific Ocean.

Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, 90402

Asking Price: $12,499,000

Year Built: 2022

Living Area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Gated entry; lush yard; exposed board-formed concrete and French limestone walls; white oak cabinets and floors; Miele appliances; resort-like pool; hot tub; elevator; rooftop deck; spa-like primary bath; rec room; theatre; gym; detached guest house w/separate entry

Contact:

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Elena Fedorova, DRE#: 02154828

424.542.4173 / elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com

Coldwell Banker Realty