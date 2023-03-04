Meticulous Restoration of an Architectural Icon
Sten-Frenke Residence, 1934 – Richard Neutra. Meticulous restoration of an architectural icon. Sited on a nearly 16,500-sq-ft lot just steps to Santa Monica beach. Ahead of its time, this breezy modern incorporates elements of indoor-outdoor living found today. Walls of glass connect to nature. Period details abound, a classic that one must see to appreciate. A rare gem of period design, ready for today.
Location: 126 Mabery Road, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $12,695,000
Year Built: 1933
Living Area: 4,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: This compound features verdant gardens, a large swimming pool and an important guest house designed by Johnston Marklee.
