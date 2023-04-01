Breathtaking ocean views dazzle the imagination at this Ron Goldman architectural jewel. Used as the set for an iconic movie, this home is the epitome of the California dream. The 24-hour guard-gated Malibu Cove Colony is designed for and delivers both expansiveness and privacy. Seclusion and openness are celebrated by playing with geometry to create and dissolve walls, allowing for a sculptural blending of the indoors and outdoors. Meandering walkways lead to and open up spaces, eliminating the confines of space.

Location: 26940 Malibu Cove Colony, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $21,000,000

Year built: 1982

Living area: 3,502 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: The two-story entry, roof of skylights and intricate stairway with foyer lead to walls of glass overlooking the ocean and beckon you to step out onto the sand. Luxurious primary suite features a private terrace overlooking the ocean.

