Tranquil Ocean-view Retreat in Malibu
With all-new interior finishes and spectacular whitewater and ocean views, this stunning architectural compound is luxurious, spacious, and awash with natural light. Set behind gates with beautiful landscaping and exceptional privacy, the property provides expansive indoor and outdoor spaces for year-round dining, lounging, and entertaining. This tranquil ocean-view retreat has vaulted wood ceilings, an ocean-view deck, a luxurious spa-style ocean-view bath, and a double-sided fireplace. The home’s backyard extends all the way to the sands of Broad Beach and has both covered and open decks, patios, and a variety of sitting areas, including one at the edge of the beach.
Location: 31030 Broad Beach Road, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $24,500,000
Year built: 1993
Living area: 3,152 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Beachfront; soaring ceilings; wood-plan flooring; dramatic foyer; ocean-view living room; expansive backyard; skylights; wood ceilings; translucent roofing; kitchenette; guest suite/ studio; wine cellar; laundry area; covered decks; open patios; Jacuzzi; two-car garage
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Laura Kalb, DRE#: 00872948
818.371.9350 / Laurakonline@yahoo.com
Hilton & Hyland
Chris Cortazzo, DRE#: 01190363
310.579.5887 / chris@chriscortazzo.com
Compass