Tranquil Ocean-view Retreat in Malibu

With all-new interior finishes and spectacular whitewater and ocean views, this stunning architectural compound is luxurious, spacious, and awash with natural light. Set behind gates with beautiful landscaping and exceptional privacy, the property provides expansive indoor and outdoor spaces for year-round dining, lounging, and entertaining. This tranquil ocean-view retreat has vaulted wood ceilings, an ocean-view deck, a luxurious spa-style ocean-view bath, and a double-sided fireplace. The home’s backyard extends all the way to the sands of Broad Beach and has both covered and open decks, patios, and a variety of sitting areas, including one at the edge of the beach.

Location: 31030 Broad Beach Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $24,500,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 3,152 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Beachfront; soaring ceilings; wood-plan flooring; dramatic foyer; ocean-view living room; expansive backyard; skylights; wood ceilings; translucent roofing; kitchenette; guest suite/ studio; wine cellar; laundry area; covered decks; open patios; Jacuzzi; two-car garage

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Laura Kalb, DRE#: 00872948

818.371.9350 / Laurakonline@yahoo.com

Hilton & Hyland

Chris Cortazzo, DRE#: 01190363

310.579.5887 / chris@chriscortazzo.com

Compass