Not Just a House, a Sanctuary

Perched on a ridge in the San Rafael hills, this enchanting 1926 Spanish home exudes a romantic charm with serene views. Gated and set back from the street, the house perfectly balances modern conveniences with original Spanish features surrounded by manicured landscaping. Southern California entertaining at its finest with the al fresco dining area off the kitchen looking onto a cascading fountain amongst mature vines. A true classic Spanish view home in a prime location. This is not just a house; it’s a sanctuary.

Location: 1517 Poppy Peak Drive, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $2,150,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 2,684 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Hot tub; water features; driveway; serene views; Spanish architecture; prime location; manicured landscaping; mature vines

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Patrick Fogarty

310.779.2415

patrick@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01992295