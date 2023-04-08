Not Just a House, a Sanctuary
Perched on a ridge in the San Rafael hills, this enchanting 1926 Spanish home exudes a romantic charm with serene views. Gated and set back from the street, the house perfectly balances modern conveniences with original Spanish features surrounded by manicured landscaping. Southern California entertaining at its finest with the al fresco dining area off the kitchen looking onto a cascading fountain amongst mature vines. A true classic Spanish view home in a prime location. This is not just a house; it’s a sanctuary.
Location: 1517 Poppy Peak Drive, Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $2,150,000
Year built: 1926
Living area: 2,684 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Hot tub; water features; driveway; serene views; Spanish architecture; prime location; manicured landscaping; mature vines
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Patrick Fogarty
310.779.2415
patrick@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01992295