OCEAN VIEWS!!! Nestled in the heart of Bel-Air and among the city’s most celebrated estates sits this gated Mediterranean view home with incredible scale and amenities. All living areas feature sweeping views of city lights, mountains, and incredible ocean views. Bright and stunning entry with high ceilings and skylights. The kitchen is complete with a granite island and high-end appliances. The breakfast bar opens to the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, Canadian maple wood floors, and a charming fireplace. The formal living room enjoys double sliding doors that lead to a covered, heated travertine patio and generous backyard.

Location: 1247 Roberto Lane, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $26,500/mo lease

Year built: 1970

Living area: 6,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS SPANISH PROPERTY; 1st level – living, dining, library, media, guest, kitchen, family; 2nd level – 4 big ensuite bedrooms; main suite has walls of glass, fireplace, private terrace, gym, walk-in closet; private backyard; pool; jacuzzi; fire pit; covered grill

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Stuart Vetterick

310.702.9808

Stuart@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01984753