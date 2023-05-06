Luxurious, newly renovated home in prestigious Beverly Hills! Lush trees and hillside landscaping create a private, tranquil, and serene backyard oasis. The open floor plan boasts quality throughout and endless entertaining options. The spacious master suite features a stone fireplace, lounge area, balcony overlooking the pool and hillside for privacy and morning coffee or evening cocktails, ensuite bath with dual vanity sinks, sumptuous glass and stone showers, soaker tub, and two walk-in custom-designed closets. The perfect house for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Custom built for leisure, the estate has been meticulously re-designed and renovated with no expense spared!

Location: 2826 Deep Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $6,295,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 5,098 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Screening room; double glass door entry; vaulted ceilings; stone fireplace; hardwood flooring; wet bar; den; pool; spa; formal dining; gourmet kitchen; large eat-in island; walk-in pantry; covered patio; grassy area; laundry room; dramatic staircase; basement; 3-car garage

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Pam Lumpkin

310.858.5410

PLREgroup@pamlumpkin.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01931688