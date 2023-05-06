The finest view lot in Beverly Hills. This huge, 2.65-acre property — at the very top of famed North Alpine Drive — is available for the first time in 50 years. Unparalleled, panoramic views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. Total privacy and seclusion. Gorgeous pine forest, expansive grassy meadow and championship tennis court. Conceptual plans by renowned architects SAOTA for a 20,000+ sq. ft. world-class estate.

Location: 1005 North Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $65,000,000

Living area: 115,748 square foot lot

Features: The Peak is the premier property at the private end of the most desirable street in Beverly Hills – a once-in-a-generation offering that will never be duplicated.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962