Prestigious Royal Oaks

Revel in profound privacy. Relax with the security of a gated entrance at the end of a cul-de-sac. This single-story gem lays out perfectly. A drop-down projector and screen transform the primary suite into a private screening room. Spacious dual closets accommodate a serious wardrobe. The spectacular pool with mosaic glass tile and expansive Baja shelf makes this the crowning achievement of this stunning yard. Lush landscaping, flat grassy yard, outdoor kitchen, firepit – all in total privacy.

Location: 16154 High Valley Place, Encino 91436

Asking price: $8,495,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 6,155 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 5/20, and Sunday, 5/21, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Also listed for lease at $40,000/month.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Scott Gorelick

310.600.2511

scottgorelick@gmail.com

DRE#: 01876674