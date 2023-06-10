Private and Gated Encino Compound

Encino compound, private and gated on over two acres of lush grounds, exquisite trees and specimen gardens surrounding a private lake and four separate residences. The manor house was designed by noted architect Arthur W. Hawes and thoughtfully reimagined by a team of artisans. Two guest houses and a secondary mid-century home designed by Robert Johnson of Benedict and Johnson complete the residences.

Location: 17407 Rancho Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 1930s

Living area: 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: 55’ saltwater pool; separate spa and sauna house; stables with horse turnout and bunk room; professional recording studio; original 1930s speakeasy; library; separate art studio workshop; center courtyard; 11 fireplaces; 2 separate addresses

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Gwen Banta, DRE#: 01362887

323.252.1700

TJ (Anthony) Paradise, DRE#: 1888369

310.279.8303

Patricia Hodson, DRE#: 01010528

310.351.2835