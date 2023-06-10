Private and Gated Encino Compound
Encino compound, private and gated on over two acres of lush grounds, exquisite trees and specimen gardens surrounding a private lake and four separate residences. The manor house was designed by noted architect Arthur W. Hawes and thoughtfully reimagined by a team of artisans. Two guest houses and a secondary mid-century home designed by Robert Johnson of Benedict and Johnson complete the residences.
Location: 17407 Rancho Street, Encino 91316
Asking price: $29,995,000
Year built: 1930s
Living area: 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: 55’ saltwater pool; separate spa and sauna house; stables with horse turnout and bunk room; professional recording studio; original 1930s speakeasy; library; separate art studio workshop; center courtyard; 11 fireplaces; 2 separate addresses
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Gwen Banta, DRE#: 01362887
323.252.1700
TJ (Anthony) Paradise, DRE#: 1888369
310.279.8303
Patricia Hodson, DRE#: 01010528
310.351.2835