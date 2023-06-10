This luxurious ranch-style home in the Hollywood Hills is a brilliant combination of modern elegance and rustic charm. Its spacious and open-concept floor plan includes designer upgrades curated for a high-end feel. The living area flows seamlessly to the outdoor redwood deck, creating an idyllic backdrop for Los Angeles’ indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Downstairs, the fourth bedroom with a kitchenette is a versatile space, perfect for a home office, music studio, in-law suite, or even a rental unit. Centrally located, the home is just moments away from popular entertainment destinations, such as Universal Studios, the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theater, and Hollywood Studios.

Location: 3268 Dos Palos Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $1,995,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 2,059 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Oversized primary, walk-in closet; spa-like bathroom; Viking stove; versatile fourth bedroom with private access; kitchenette and 3/4 bath; large, landscaped yard; outdoor patio; built-in BBQ; glamping tent; new roof

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Ben Kruger

310.600.4500

ben@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01904455