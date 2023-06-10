Ranch-Style Home in the Hollywood Hills
This luxurious ranch-style home in the Hollywood Hills is a brilliant combination of modern elegance and rustic charm. Its spacious and open-concept floor plan includes designer upgrades curated for a high-end feel. The living area flows seamlessly to the outdoor redwood deck, creating an idyllic backdrop for Los Angeles’ indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Downstairs, the fourth bedroom with a kitchenette is a versatile space, perfect for a home office, music studio, in-law suite, or even a rental unit. Centrally located, the home is just moments away from popular entertainment destinations, such as Universal Studios, the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theater, and Hollywood Studios.
Location: 3268 Dos Palos Drive, Los Angeles 90068
Asking price: $1,995,000
Year built: 1952
Living area: 2,059 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Oversized primary, walk-in closet; spa-like bathroom; Viking stove; versatile fourth bedroom with private access; kitchenette and 3/4 bath; large, landscaped yard; outdoor patio; built-in BBQ; glamping tent; new roof
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Ben Kruger
310.600.4500
ben@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01904455