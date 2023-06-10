An architectural masterpiece. One of the most iconic properties on the California coast. The Wave House is the design of visionary architect Harry Gesner. Offered for sale for the first time in nearly 36 years. An avid surfer throughout his life, Gesner famously designed the house to emulate cresting waves. The house was completed in 1963 and exudes a mid-century modern aesthetic throughout, emphasizing open space and natural light. Tucked into a hidden cove in Western Malibu, the home commands majestic views of the ocean waves, distant islands and surrounding landscape.

Location: 33602 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $49,500,000

Living area: 6,451 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Three enormous, oceanfront, vaulted public rooms and a stunning beachfront primary suite with hot tub and sauna; plus a five-bedroom upper level that stretches the width of the property to offer ocean views from nearly every room

Contact:

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

drew@drewfenton.com

Carolwood Estates

Chris Cortazzo, DRE#: 01190363

chris@chriscortazzo.com

Compass

Dena Luciano, DRE#: 01827352

dena.luciano@elliman.com

Douglas Elliman

Zen Gesner, DRE#: 02055370

zen.gesner@compass.com

Compass