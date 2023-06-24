Development Opportunity in Coveted Doheny Estates
Amazing ocean and city view development opportunity in coveted Doheny Estates for both end-users and developers. Plans, haul route & HOA approved + permits paid. Construct an exceptional three-level architectural home with massive views on a large approx. 15,616 sq ft lot. Architecture by esteemed Vantage Design Group. Plans call for an approx. 11,000 sq ft home, including massive gallery-style garage. Five beds, seven baths, and numerous amenities including media room, gym, wine lounge, vehicle turntable, water garden, elevator, and sprawling flat lawn with pool. (Image of house is an interpretive rendering.)
Location: 1800 North Doheny Drive, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $9,995,000
Lot size: 15,616 sq. ft.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400
Info@davidkramer.com
www.DavidKramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437
andrew@davidkramer.com
Hilton & Hyland