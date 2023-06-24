Amazing ocean and city view development opportunity in coveted Doheny Estates for both end-users and developers. Plans, haul route & HOA approved + permits paid. Construct an exceptional three-level architectural home with massive views on a large approx. 15,616 sq ft lot. Architecture by esteemed Vantage Design Group. Plans call for an approx. 11,000 sq ft home, including massive gallery-style garage. Five beds, seven baths, and numerous amenities including media room, gym, wine lounge, vehicle turntable, water garden, elevator, and sprawling flat lawn with pool. (Image of house is an interpretive rendering.)

Location: 1800 North Doheny Drive, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $9,995,000

Lot size: 15,616 sq. ft.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

Info@davidkramer.com

www.DavidKramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437

andrew@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland