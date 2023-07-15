An extraordinary combination of architectural quality, style, and character. This property is a rare find on Malibu’s highly coveted La Costa Beach. Situated on an oversized 60’ wide lot, boasting truly exceptional details and privacy rarely found in Malibu beach houses. The layout effortlessly adapts and accommodates any day imaginable. The primary bedroom suite is a dream oceanfront retreat with a fireplace and a separate office/den. A truly exceptional and very special property.

Location: 21606 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $75,000/mo. lease

Year built: 1996

Living area: 3,763 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Features: Private courtyard pool; separate cabana room/bar; generous oceanfront decks with multiple outdoor living spaces; grand living room with stunning views; fireplace; lovely separate family room/den

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Stuart Vetterick, DRE#: 01984753

310.702.9808 / stuart@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland

Branden Williams, DRE#: 01774287

310.776.0737 / brandenwilliams@mac.com

The Beverly Hills Estates

Rayni Williams, DRE#: 01496786

310.626.4248 / Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com

The Beverly Hills Estates