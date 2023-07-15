Rare Find on Malibu’s Highly Coveted La Costa Beach
An extraordinary combination of architectural quality, style, and character. This property is a rare find on Malibu’s highly coveted La Costa Beach. Situated on an oversized 60’ wide lot, boasting truly exceptional details and privacy rarely found in Malibu beach houses. The layout effortlessly adapts and accommodates any day imaginable. The primary bedroom suite is a dream oceanfront retreat with a fireplace and a separate office/den. A truly exceptional and very special property.
Location: 21606 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $75,000/mo. lease
Year built: 1996
Living area: 3,763 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Features: Private courtyard pool; separate cabana room/bar; generous oceanfront decks with multiple outdoor living spaces; grand living room with stunning views; fireplace; lovely separate family room/den
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Stuart Vetterick, DRE#: 01984753
310.702.9808 / stuart@hiltonhyland.com
Hilton & Hyland
Branden Williams, DRE#: 01774287
310.776.0737 / brandenwilliams@mac.com
The Beverly Hills Estates
Rayni Williams, DRE#: 01496786
310.626.4248 / Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com
The Beverly Hills Estates