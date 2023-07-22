A storied past brought into its next century with stunning renovations, carefully curated with an eye for the exceptional, no detail overlooked. Masterfully built by the Frank Meline Company and attributed to Wallace Neff. It was then and is now an exemplary example of 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival. Sited in the shadow of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains, luxurious living awaits in Altadena, gated with a circular driveway, porte cochère and a two-car garage on a .62-acre lot, this 4,322-sq-ft haven offers architectural design with impeccable stone accents.

Location: 1700 East Altadena Drive, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $5,750,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 4,322 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: The primary suite includes a stunning bath with separate tub and steam shower, two sinks, large closets and patio with stairs descending to the patio and backyard. Five other bedrooms and 4.5 exquisitely tiled baths, including a guest casita, comprise your relaxing private retreats.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Tracey D. Clarke

310.880.7513

Tracey.Clarke@Sothebys.Realty

www.traceydclarke.com

DRE#: 1330679