Unique Contemporary Farmhouse in Iconic Bel Air

Sited in iconic Bel Air awaits this unique contemporary farmhouse developed by Rob & Josh Glass of Glass Residential Group. This sophisticated estate beautifully combines meticulous craftsmanship with luxurious finishes across approximately 8,700 SF of living on an 18,129 SF lot. Prominently perched above street level, residents will enjoy captivating views from the city to the ocean. The primary suite provides a tranquil retreat with a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, built-ins, disappearing wall of glass to a private balcony overlooking the vistas, and dual baths and closets with custom finishes.

Location: 255 Ashdale Avenue, Bel Air 90049

Asking price: $16,750,000

Living area: 8,700 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Spacious yard with a sprawling, 70’ long infinity-edge pool, patio for al fresco dining or lounging, gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line Miele appliances, 12.5’ ceilings, glass-cabin elevator, rooftop deck and lower level with bar, gym, theater and staff quarters.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Lisa Sockolov, DRE#: 01324484

310.849.5758 / lisasockolov@gmail.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com