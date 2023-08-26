Advertisement
Spanish Colonial on Coveted Los Feliz Street

Resplendent period 1924 Spanish Colonial on one of Los Feliz’s most coveted streets. Commissioned by entrepreneur William C. Hay and completed by architect Charles H. Kyson, this Architectural Digest-published home truly embodies Hollywood’s golden era. Sited hillside, the multi-tiered property takes full advantage of panoramic city views while providing complete privacy at street level. Meticulously renovated and maintained Bonvue features a double-height grand living room with coffered hand-painted ceilings, towering French doors, a step-down den and a wet bar, all accessed from the scene-stealing foyer staircase.

Location: 4808 Bonvue Avenue, Los Feliz 90027

Asking price: $11,500,000

Living area: 5,447 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The imported English wood-paneled formal dining room includes a secondlevel verandah, an ornamental plaster ceiling and stained-glass vignettes, a bespoke detail that runs throughout the home and compliments the many hand-painted oak doors.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539
323.356.2650 / marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871
310.633.1300 / jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com
www.Carolwoodre.com

