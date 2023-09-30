Sand Section Home in Manhattan Beach

Welcome to this exquisite home on an oversized lot nestled in the highly coveted Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. This stunning residence offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office, providing the perfect blend of elegance and functionality. Step inside and be captivated by the meticulous attention to detail showcased in the interior, completely remodeled by the current owners with the use of high-end designer tile, lighting and fixtures. The thoughtfully landscaped grounds feature mature trees, new drip irrigation and landscape lighting to create a serene and picturesque environment.

www.511MarineAvenue.com

Location: 511 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $3,795,000

Year built: 1983

Living area: 2,451 square feet, 3 bed + office, 3 bath

Features: Completely remodeled inside and out; garage w/ added storage and electric lifts; audio/visual system w/ Sonos speakers; security system; new AC and heating; new copper plumbing; new wide-plank oak hardwood floors; fully enclosed dog run w/ dog door; beach shower w/ hot and cold water; and more

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248