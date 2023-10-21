One-of-a-Kind Architectural Estate

This Pacific Palisades masterpiece offers jet-liner views from mountains to the sea, luxury construction, privacy within a gated community, and exquisite details throughout. Each bedroom suite exudes immaculate attention to detail, presenting a breathtaking moment of its own with the finest bespoke finishes. Steel doors, natural light, and indoor/outdoor living define its elegance. Endless entertaining options, a saltwater pool, gym, and spa offer relaxation and well-being. Cutting-edge security and entertainment amenities complete this quiet mountain oasis, just minutes from the beach. Luxury living epitomized.

Location: 1362 Bella Oceana Vista, Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 12,900 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: Steel doors/windows; private patios; pool cabana w/full kitchen, pizza oven; saltwater pool w/Baja shelf; fully equipped gym, spa, hot/cold plunge, steam room, sauna; state-of-the-art security system; Control 4 Lutron lighting; movie theatre; convertible Trackman golf simulator

Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates

Shana Tavangarian

310.740.4982

shana@thebeverlyhillsestates.com

www.thetavangarianteam.com

DRE#: 02074214