Stunning Penthouse in Prestigious Le Parc

Stunning, brand-new, two-bedroom (plus den) penthouse in prestigious Le Parc in Century City. Designer-done to perfection with all new systems in a desirable interior location facing fountains and ponds. This exquisite, re-designed and remodeled classic style offers white oak flooring and brand-new upgrades throughout. The elegant foyer announces your entry into the large living and dining room with 14-foot ceilings and walls of French doors to a large private patio. The main hallway leads to the stunning chef’s kitchen and family room with fountain and city views. The chef’s kitchen boasts new Wolf appliances, two Sub-Zero refrigerators and marble countertops.

Location: 10108 Empyrean Way PH302, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $4,350,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 2,616 square feet, 2 beds + den, 3 bathrooms

Features: This sophisticated condo is like living in a private home but with all the amenities and security of the world-renowned Le Parc, featuring acres of stunning grounds, 24-hour guard-gated security, pools and spa, tennis courts, gym and a clubhouse.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@Sothebys.Realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605