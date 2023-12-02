Dramatic architectural achievement located in the highly desirable and private, 24-hour guard gated community of Malibu Cove Colony. With wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor windows, multiple generous-sized decks and 60 feet of beach frontage, enjoy sweeping panoramic views of the ocean and coastline from Point Dume to Palos Verdes from various vantage points. Exceptionally high ceilings, organic curves and flooding natural light coming from multiple skylights emphasize the sculptural beauty and elegance of each room. From the inviting foyer, you step into the extraordinary main living space which consists of family, living, dining and kitchen areas.

Location: 26808 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $18,000,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 5,083 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Beyond the interior spaces, the full-width oceanfront balcony lends the perfect setting for intimate gatherings and al fresco dining. Additional features include a sleek fireplace, a functional kitchen with quality stainless-steel appliances, bar seating and a dining area.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Richard Ehrlich

310.968.8881

richard@richardehrlich.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01267136

Cooper Mount

310.351.9002

cmount@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01956287