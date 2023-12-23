Iconic Architecture in Hollywoodland

Continuing the century-long legacy of sublime and iconic architecture, this newly designed and constructed modernist home with a pool and spa has all of the elements to stand out in a neighborhood. Inspired by So Cal architect Irving Gill, this home has soaring ceilings and meticulously designed rooms to maximize light and showcase the panoramic view for a feeling of serenity and peacefulness. Gated access leads to an oversized door and wide-open floor plan. First-floor living room, lounge with fireplace and dining/kitchen all open with sliders to a massive floor-level terrace serving as an outdoor living/dining room with a stunning canyon view as a dramatic backdrop.

Location: 3101 Belden Drive, Hollywoodland 90068

Asking price: $3,377,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 2,943 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Modern architecture; pool; spa; soaring ceiling; panoramic views; gated; elevator; open floorplan; first floor living room; Miele and Thermador appliances; handleless cabinets; island with bar seating; pentagonal primary suite; walk-in closet; 2-car garage; built-in speakers

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 1276405