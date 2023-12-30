Malibu Beachfront Home

Nestled in a private, gated Malibu beach enclave, this 4-bed, 4.5-bath residence spans 2,861 sq ft of sheer elegance. Mesmerizing ocean views fill every room with direct beach access from both sides. Recently refurbished, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and chic new tile and countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The primary bedroom, along with two additional bedrooms, offers en-suite bathrooms and ocean views. Refinished decks and a Juliette balcony enhance the allure of this oceanfront jewel. Located near shops, dining and Vintage Grocers Market, it embodies a seaside luxe lifestyle.

Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $9,995,000

Year built: 1966

Living area: 2,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Bedrooms: 4; full bathrooms: 4; half bathrooms: 1; fireplaces: 1; upper floor washer/drier; balcony; gated community; attached parking; oceanfront living

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Shen Schulz

310.980.8809

shen@shenrealty.com

www.shenrealty.com

DRE#: 01327630