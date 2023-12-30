Malibu Beachfront Home
Nestled in a private, gated Malibu beach enclave, this 4-bed, 4.5-bath residence spans 2,861 sq ft of sheer elegance. Mesmerizing ocean views fill every room with direct beach access from both sides. Recently refurbished, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and chic new tile and countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The primary bedroom, along with two additional bedrooms, offers en-suite bathrooms and ocean views. Refinished decks and a Juliette balcony enhance the allure of this oceanfront jewel. Located near shops, dining and Vintage Grocers Market, it embodies a seaside luxe lifestyle.
Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $9,995,000
Year built: 1966
Living area: 2,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Bedrooms: 4; full bathrooms: 4; half bathrooms: 1; fireplaces: 1; upper floor washer/drier; balcony; gated community; attached parking; oceanfront living
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Shen Schulz
310.980.8809
shen@shenrealty.com
www.shenrealty.com
DRE#: 01327630