Experience visionary living at Sierra Towers, designed by midcentury luminary Jack A. Charney, a protege of architectural giants Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. Craft your lifestyle masterpiece on the coveted 16th floor’s southwest corner with unobstructed city vistas from downtown to the tranquil Pacific Ocean. Centrally located where West Hollywood meets Beverly Hills, this iconic gem offers unparalleled, easy access to the vibrant Sunset Strip’s dining and shopping. Whether a prestigious primary residence or charming pied-à-terre, you have the canvas to create your dream showplace.

Location: 9255 Doheny Road #1602, West Hollywood 90069

Asking price: $3,949,000

Year built: 1965

Living area: 2,400 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Enjoy full-service luxury with a discreet staff, 24/7 valet and doorman, gym, pilates studio, sauna, and rooftop pool. Nearby, find natural retreats like Franklin Canyon Park and Greystone Mansion & Gardens, as well as exclusive destinations like Soho House and San Vicente bungalows.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 00899496