The Wizard of Oz House

Open Sunday, March 17, 2-4 pm

1926 Mediterranean Revival by Parisian artist Benjamin Le Carre. This designated Cultural Landmark was home to many studio productions of its era, such as The Count of Monte Cristo, North By Northwest, and The Jazz Singer to name a few. This is also the home where the iconic backdrop for the Emerald City from THE WIZARD OF OZ was created. Faithful to its rich history and with intent to inspire, the home was recently updated by famed designers Nickey + Kehoe and featured in the book by Rizzoli “Golden Light.” The famous Beachwood Cafe & Market, the iconic Franklin Village and secret hiking paths to the Hollywood sign and reservoir are now just steps away from your house.

Location: 2754 Woodshire Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $16,000/month

Year built: 1926

Living area: 2,612 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 20’ vaulted ceiling family room; Miele and Liebherr appliances; Waterworks fixtures; Noguchi lights; imported Lacanache stove; large landscaped back yard; saltwater pool; kid’s castle playground; converted playroom; multiple outdoor areas and entrances

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alexandre Anu

310.571.5757

alexandre@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01852856

Dag Eliason

424.230.8493

dag@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01918454