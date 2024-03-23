Secluded behind private gates, this one-ofa-kind Malibu estate is situated on a blufftop and surrounded by stunning ocean views. “Zero One” rests on 2.48 acres of meticulously planned grounds with over 300 trees gracing the property, including native coastal oaks, Monterey cypress and pines as well as onsite beehives, organic fruit orchards and vegetable gardens. Exterior grounds also provide for every type of recreation - a saltwater pool, spa, basketball court, bocce ball court, golf greens and driving range. Built from sustainable timber and recycled steel, Zero One is fully electric, featuring Tesla batteries and solar panels, resulting in zero carbon emissions.

Location: 11865 Ellice Street, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $25,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 14,429 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The interior consists of 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a theater and a gourmet chef’s main kitchen appointed with Miele appliances, induction cooktops, Caesarstone countertops and American white oak floors.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jacob Dadon

818.264.8780

jacob.dadon@sothebys.realty

www.jacobdadon.com

DRE#: 01970038